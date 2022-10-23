Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after glueing themselves to London’s iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 21:47
Image of Just Stop Oil activists on Abbey Road zebra crossing in London.
Credit: @JustStop_Oil
London’s Met Police arrested four Just Stop Oil activists this afternoon, Sunday, October 22, after they decided to hold a protest at the iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing. The four people donned orange high-viz jackets and mimicked the pose made famous by the Beatles on their 1969 album cover before glueing themselves to the tarmac.
The incident occurred at around 1pm with the protestors blocking the road, leading to angry responses from motorists who were subsequently unable to pass.
Met Police officers were promptly on the scene to arrest them and take them into custody in central London for wilful obstruction of the highway. As reported by the force, both carriageways of the road were once again cleared to traffic by 2:40pm, as reported by news.sky.com.
🚨 WATCH THE FAB FOUR BLOCK ABBEY ROAD 🚨
🚧 At 1pm today, four Just Stop Oil supporters walked into the road and stopped traffic on Abbey Road, the site of the Beatles famous album cover.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network pic.twitter.com/IEShuiXblT
— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 23, 2022
🚨 WATCH THE FAB FOUR BLOCK ABBEY ROAD 🚨
🚧 At 1pm today, four Just Stop Oil supporters walked into the road and stopped traffic on Abbey Road, the site of the Beatles famous album cover.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network pic.twitter.com/IEShuiXblT
— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 23, 2022
🦺 Shaun Davies, 32, musician from Manchester said:
💬 "We're now the results of our past actions, and in the future we'll be the results of the actions we're performing now." So said George Harrison. Never have his words rang more true than they do today"#JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/flidfLsJdt
— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 23, 2022
🦺 Shaun Davies, 32, musician from Manchester said:
💬 "We're now the results of our past actions, and in the future we'll be the results of the actions we're performing now." So said George Harrison. Never have his words rang more true than they do today"#JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/flidfLsJdt
In a statement, Just Stop Oil committed to continuing with its protests. Today was the group’s 23 such day of creating civil unrest. It said they will: “peacefully resist the government’s plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and its failure to fulfil its promise to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.