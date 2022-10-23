MetaCryp Pre-Sale gains popularity as Shiba Inu and Klaytn begin correction

By EWN • 23 October 2022 • 10:47

Introducing MetaCryp (MTCR), the developing cryptocurrency currently on pre-sale and already making buzz. Crypto enthusiasts are anticipating its release, even as popular cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Klaytn (KLAY) begin correction.

In this article, we’ll explore the MetaCryp (MTCR) project and discuss why it might make sense to join the ongoing pre-sale. We’ll also briefly discuss Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Klaytn (KLAY) to investigate their performances.

Unwind with MetaCryp

MetaCryp (MTCR) is a virtual universe project that aims to provide a suitable location for individuals to escape the stresses of everyday life. The project aims to sustain a metaverse where users can explore and interact with each other.

Users of the community-focused MetaCryp (MTCR) metaverse would gain access to a prestigious, members-only group of like-minded individuals looking to relax and create a delightful experience in the perfectly crafted metaverse. They will also have access to private country clubs, resorts, and event venues.

Another exciting feature for MetaCryp (MTCR) users is that they can customize their avatars to suit their individual requirements.

MetaCryp also has plans to venture into the NFT market, as it aims to offer consumers the best NFT and blockchain gaming collections.

By joining the MetaCryp (MTCR) community, customers can access two rapidly expanding and highly lucrative crypto communities. However, you need to hold the platform’s MTCR to get started.

The token is currently available on pre-sale for at a giveaway price, compared to what it could be worth at launch. There are also massive bonuses on offer for first-time purchases and much more, depending on the cryptocurrency you deposit.

Shiba Inu is transitioning beyond a Meme

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular meme coin that launched in the cryptocurrency market following the rise of Dogecoin (DOGE). However, unlike the original meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) seeks to bring more value and utilities to its community.

The coin has recently launched a crypto exchange and SHIB: The Metaverse. The metaverse just went live, with over 100,595 parcels of land in four districts making up the virtual environment. Shiba Inu users can access the metaverse and unlock features using their SHIB token.

With these utilities in place and the SHIB demand originating from them, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has started making corrections. The platform also hinted at a token burn mechanism which could also theoretically influence the token’s price.

Klaytn’s content economy protocol

Klaytn (KLAY) is a metaverse, GameFi, and creator economy protocol that targets enterprise-level participants. It seeks to use its own native token, KLAY, to support and promote the global content economy.

Klaytn’s (KLAY) hybrid blockchain has special features of both public and private blockchains. Combining that, Klaytn (KLAY) delivers a user-friendly blockchain experience.

In a nutshell, Klaytn (KLAY) simplifies the process of building and managing one’s own service-oriented networks, often known as service chains, while concentrating on creative content and GameFi.

Klaytn (KLAY) controls a significant South Korean blockchain market and is now working on international expansions. The project’s global expansion has begun through Klaytn Growth Fund.

The platform’s native token, KLAY, fell to new lows due to the market crash 2022. However, it has started recovering. Klaytn’s planned expansion may also help to push it further.

We have discussed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Klaytn’s (KLAY) offerings and prospects. The next bull market might see them climbing to new heights.

On the other hand, the ongoing MetaCryp’s (MTCR) pre-sale seems successful so far. You might want to join the community of other enthusiasts to get in early on the next popular cryptocurrency.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

