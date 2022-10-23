By Anna Ellis • 23 October 2022 • 12:39

New vaccine marketing campaign urges millions to boost their immunity this winter. Image: UK Health Security Agency

A new country-wide marketing campaign urging millions of eligible people to get their flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines to top up their immunity will launch on Monday, October 24, as almost 10 million people in England have already received their boosters.

Adverts will air across television, radio, social and digital media, stressing the importance of people getting both vaccines to increase their protection this winter, according to the UK government.

Targeted communications for individuals with long-term health conditions, pregnant women and ethnic minority communities, with a particular focus on those with low vaccine confidence, will also appear and will include examples of where vaccine uptake rates have been low in the past.

More than 10 million people are expected to have received their COVID-19 autumn booster in England by Monday, with 49.5 per cent of those 65 and over getting their flu jab, helping protect against serious illness throughout the winter.

The latest COVID-19 data has shown continued high rates of cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks.

Cases of flu have climbed quickly in the past week, indicating that the season has started earlier than usual. This is leading to increased pressure on emergency departments, with hospitalisations and ICU admissions rising the fastest in children under 5.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health and Social Care Secretary, Therese Coffey, received her autumn booster this week and urges those eligible to take up the offer as soon as possible, saying:

“Our COVID autumn booster and flu vaccination programmes are in full swing. Vaccines are our best line of defence against both viruses and will help keep people out of hospital this winter.”

“While we have made great progress with almost 10 million people already boosted, including me, we are actively encouraging, through our new marketing campaign, everybody eligible to come forward for both jabs as soon as possible.”

