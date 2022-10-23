One of Ukraine’s richest men and ‘Hero of Ukraine’ arrested by SBU on alleged treason charges

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 3:12

Image of Vyacheslav Boguslaev with the SBU. Credit: [email protected]

Vyacheslav Boguslaev, one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine has been arrested on alleged treason charges by the SBU.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the 83-year-old millionaire director of one of the largest enterprises in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region was detained by the security forces on Saturday, October 22. He has reportedly been taken to Kyiv under escort, according to zabor.zp.ua.

Law enforcement agency sources informed the publication that Boguslayev, the head of the board of the plane and helicopter engine giant Motor Sich company, had been accused of treason by the SBU. Well known for his explicit pro-Russian views, he apparently sold engines to the Russian Army and now faces a possible life sentence.

Searches were carried out at his house on Saturday, and there were some nuances, the security forces told ZaBor. Boguslayev refused to open the door when the officers arrived at his home, so they were forced to open them with the help of special equipment.

Boguslayev’s entourage is reportedly not answering calls now, and investigations are said to be underway. According to preliminary information, searches took place not only at the home of the head of the board.

One of the richest men in the country, Boguslayev was previously awarded the title of ‘Hero of Ukraine’. He is also associated with at least two people’s deputies who previously worked at Motor Sich.

