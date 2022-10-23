One of Ukraine’s richest men and ‘Hero of Ukraine’ arrested by SBU on alleged treason charges

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 3:12
Image of Vyacheslav Boguslaev with the SBU.
Credit: [email protected]
Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the 83-year-old millionaire director of one of the largest enterprises in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region was detained by the security forces on Saturday, October 22. He has reportedly been taken to Kyiv under escort, according to zabor.zp.ua.
Law enforcement agency sources informed the publication that Boguslayev, the head of the board of the plane and helicopter engine giant Motor Sich company, had been accused of treason by the SBU. Well known for his explicit pro-Russian views, he apparently sold engines to the Russian Army and now faces a possible life sentence.
Searches were carried out at his house on Saturday, and there were some nuances, the security forces told ZaBor. Boguslayev refused to open the door when the officers arrived at his home, so they were forced to open them with the help of special equipment.
Boguslayev’s entourage is reportedly not answering calls now, and investigations are said to be underway. According to preliminary information, searches took place not only at the home of the head of the board.
One of the richest men in the country, Boguslayev was previously awarded the title of ‘Hero of Ukraine’. He is also associated with at least two people’s deputies who previously worked at Motor Sich.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.