By Anna Ellis • 23 October 2022 • 14:46

Popstar hits out at Kim Kardashian for not criticising ex-husband's anti-Semitic remarks. Image: Boy George/Instagram

Kanye West has been universally condemned for sharing a number of vitriolic statements about the Jewish community.

On Twitter, on October 9, West claimed he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” an apparent misspelling of “defcon,” but said it was not anti-Semitic for him to say so because “black people are actually Jew also.” His account was promptly locked by the social media platform.

UK popstar Boy George has now waded in to say how disappointed he is that Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has not used her considerable social media presence to speak out.

Boy George shared a video with his Instagram followers on Saturday evening, October 23, in which he said: “I’m kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoken against what he’s saying.”

“I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f***ing comments, how demoralising and terrifying it must be.”

Boy George added: “As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their colour or their sexuality or their gender is just f***ing appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you.”

