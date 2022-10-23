Popular British theme park evacuated after ‘serious incident’ on a ride

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 20:19

Image of Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire, South Wales. Credit: Google maps - Bristolian Days Out

Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire, South Wales, was evacuated and closed to the public after a ‘serious incident’ occurred on one of the rides at the facility.

Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire, South Wales, was evacuated this afternoon, Sunday, October 23, after what has been described as a ‘serious incident’ occurred on one of the rides. It is believed that the popular Treetops rollercoaster ride was involved, with one person reportedly rushed to hospital as a result.

Emergency units were deployed to a medical incident at the park in Narberth at around 1pm, including a Wales Air Ambulance which is said to have evacuated one patient. Members of the public were immediately cleared from the facility and it remains closed.

“As a result of an incident at Oakwood today we have closed the park to the public with immediate effect”, read a statement from Oakwood Theme Park. The Treetops rollercoaster takes passengers on a journey through the woodlands that surround the facility. It reaches speeds of up to 22mph with its structure standing at more than 26ft high.

According to the Mirror, an investigation has been launched into the incident by the Health and Safety Executive.

