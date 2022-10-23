Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin posing with Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ mercilessly mocked

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 October 2022 • 17:26

Photo of Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin and Semen Pegov aka 'WarGonzo' mercilessly mocked. Image: WarGonzo/Telegram

Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ has shared a picture of himself posing with Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin on the frontline in Horlivka DPR which has led to thousands of comments online

The image of Denis Pushilin, who last month was accused of resigning as head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and fleeing the region, posing with Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ has gone viral after it was shared on social media.

Pegov shared it via the WarGonzo Telegram channel alongside the caption “Gorlovsky Front, Maiorsk district.

“We met Denys Pushylin at the frontline. The head of the DNR came to the line of battle to talk to mobilisers (and not only).”

He added: “Darkness of exclusive details and a special report in the evening soon.”

The image led to thousands of comments.

“Two morons are a force to be reckoned with,” one person wrote.

Another just shared laughing face emojis and clown faces: “😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁 Pushilin 🤡 and Pegov 🤡.

“Pushilin and “war gonzo” on the Horlivka front… what can go wrong 🤭” wrote another person.

Pushilin und „war gonzo“ an der Horlivka-Front… was kann da schon schief laufen 🤭 pic.twitter.com/tuLvt3pWFC — Vatnik Hunter 🇩🇪🤝🇺🇦 (@patriot_singles) October 23, 2022

While another said: “WarGonzo met Pushilin on the Horlivka front. You know one thing: that front will collapse if our red gargoyle is there.”

WarGonzo met Pushilin on the Horlivka front. You know one thing: that front will collapse if our red gargoyle is there. pic.twitter.com/CBMrLZfzil — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 23, 2022

As noted, Russian journalist Pegov runs the military project WarGonzo which has been associated with the Russian special services and has been accused of sharing staged or fake news.

