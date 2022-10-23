Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin posing with Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ mercilessly mocked

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 October 2022 • 17:26
Photo of Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin and Semen Pegov aka 'WarGonzo' mercilessly mocked. Image: WarGonzo/Telegram
The image of Denis Pushilin, who last month was accused of resigning as head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and fleeing the region, posing with Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ has gone viral after it was shared on social media.
Pegov shared it via the WarGonzo Telegram channel alongside the caption “Gorlovsky Front, Maiorsk district.
“We met Denys Pushylin at the frontline. The head of the DNR came to the line of battle to talk to mobilisers (and not only).”
He added: “Darkness of exclusive details and a special report in the evening soon.”
The image led to thousands of comments.
“Two morons are a force to be reckoned with,” one person wrote.
Майорское направление, два дебила – это силаhttps://t.co/PcpnzmZNJS #Пушилин #Пегов pic.twitter.com/YFOHOcpzdL
— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) October 23, 2022
Майорское направление, два дебила – это силаhttps://t.co/PcpnzmZNJS #Пушилин #Пегов pic.twitter.com/YFOHOcpzdL
— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) October 23, 2022
Another just shared laughing face emojis and clown faces: “😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁 Pushilin 🤡 and Pegov 🤡.
😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁
Pushilin 🤡 and Pegov 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Ewgu4Xvn4q
— MAKS 22🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) October 23, 2022
😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁
Pushilin 🤡 and Pegov 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Ewgu4Xvn4q
— MAKS 22🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) October 23, 2022
“Pushilin and “war gonzo” on the Horlivka front… what can go wrong 🤭” wrote another person.
Pushilin und „war gonzo“ an der Horlivka-Front… was kann da schon schief laufen 🤭 pic.twitter.com/tuLvt3pWFC
— Vatnik Hunter 🇩🇪🤝🇺🇦 (@patriot_singles) October 23, 2022
Pushilin und „war gonzo“ an der Horlivka-Front… was kann da schon schief laufen 🤭 pic.twitter.com/tuLvt3pWFC
— Vatnik Hunter 🇩🇪🤝🇺🇦 (@patriot_singles) October 23, 2022
While another said: “WarGonzo met Pushilin on the Horlivka front. You know one thing: that front will collapse if our red gargoyle is there.”
WarGonzo met Pushilin on the Horlivka front. You know one thing: that front will collapse if our red gargoyle is there. pic.twitter.com/CBMrLZfzil
— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 23, 2022
WarGonzo met Pushilin on the Horlivka front. You know one thing: that front will collapse if our red gargoyle is there. pic.twitter.com/CBMrLZfzil
— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 23, 2022
As noted, Russian journalist Pegov runs the military project WarGonzo which has been associated with the Russian special services and has been accused of sharing staged or fake news.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.