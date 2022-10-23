Putin unleashes new wave of missiles to take out power stations across Ukraine

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 1:44

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

At least 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has allegedly been knocked out by Putin’s latest wave of missile strikes.

Vladimir Putin unleashed a new wave of missile attacks on targets across Ukrainian territory on Saturday, October 22. With winter fast approaching, he specifically appeared to be aiming to take out critical infrastructures that produce electricity, water, and heating.

His latest barrage allegedly resulted in around 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy facilities being knocked out. This was the 13th consecutive day that Ukraine had been hammered by drone and missile strikes, with Ukrainians being urged by local authorities to limit their energy usage as a result.

The Russian leader is attempting to freeze the Ukrainian nation into submission as he targeted power facilities across the country. It is a tactic that was successfully employed by Sergei Surovikin, the man dubbed General Armageddon after the Syrian conflict, who Putin recently placed in charge of the eight-month-long Russian invasion.

Following the strikes, state electricity supplier Ukrenergo admitted that they had caused the worst damage yet in western Ukraine. Around 1.5 million citizens were left without power across 10 of the country’s 24 regions, which included the capital of Kyiv.

Ukrzaliznytsia, the state rail operator, is being forced to use its older coal-powered trains as a result of the attacks.

Speaking with dailymail.co.uk, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, the mayor of Zhytomyr, said that at least 110,000 people had been left without water or electricity following the missile strikes.

Located 90 miles west of Kyiv, the mayor commented: “We are ready to withstand these difficulties although there are no street lights in the city in the evenings, some public transportation is not operating, and today we are experiencing water supply problems”.

“This won’t lead to the Ukrainian people surrendering and offering Putin to start peace talks. The victory will be determined at the frontline and we are ready to endure the difficulties to bring victory closer”, he stressed.

