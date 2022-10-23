By Anna Ellis • 23 October 2022 • 15:29

Richard Gould announced as new England and Wales Cricket Board CEO. Image: EWB

52-year-old Mr Gould will take up the post at the end of January, moving from his current role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bristol City Football Club.

He brings significant leadership experience from major organisations across sport, having served as CEO at first Somerset County Cricket Club and then Surrey County Cricket Club before taking up his current role in 2021, the ECB confirmed on Sunday, October 23.

The Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Mr Gould to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Board who ratified the decision on Friday. Clare Connor will continue as Interim CEO until Mr Gould’s arrival.

As CEO, Mr Gould will work to deliver the vision set out by ECB Chair Richard Thompson to make cricket the most inclusive sport in the country. At Surrey, he was instrumental in the launch of the ACE Programme in 2020, which is now an independent charity designed to engage a new generation of children and young people from Black communities within the recreational game and talent pathway.

Richard Gould said: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead our game forward in England and Wales as part of a talented and committed team that encompasses the ECB, every cricket club in the land, all the counties, our partners, sponsors, fans and the army of players and volunteers that support the game in every corner of our country.”

“Cricket is a national asset that can be played by all and helps strengthen and enhance communities across the nation. It can inspire the country and provides opportunities for all. But we have also seen the pain suffered by those who have experienced discrimination. We are determined to repair this damage and show that cricket can become the most inclusive and welcoming sport of all.”

He added: “I look forward to taking up the role in the new year, but for now will be an armchair fan supporting our men’s team in the T20 World Cup in Australia, whilst the women prepare for their T20 World Cup challenge in February.”

