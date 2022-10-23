By Vickie Scullard • 23 October 2022 • 12:36

Rishi Sunak confirms he's running for prime minister as Boris Johnson talks 'collapse'. Credit: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com.

CONSERVATIVE MP Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he is running for UK prime minister and pledges to “fix the economy” and “unite our party”.



This announcement comes following the widely reported speculation that Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson were in talks to strike a deal and get the party to unite behind them.

But the former chancellor made mention of the former PM, who was succeeded by Liz Truss in September before sensationally stepping down after just 44 days.

Mr Sunak tweeted: “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.

“That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country.”

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

It is now believed that Mr Johnson will make another bid for leadership again, with reports suggesting that he has enough supporters – at least 100 Conservative MPs – to bring his name to the ballot.

Boris has until Monday, October 24, to throw his hat into the ring, with close ally Nadine Dorries declaring her support for him.

She tweeted: ‘The boss is back. The man who broke the Brexit deadlock, delivered the first Covid vaccine, supported Ukraine when no one else would. The one person Labour fears the most is Boris Johnson #BringBackBoris”.

The boss is back. The man who broke the Brexit deadlock, delivered the first Covid vaccine, supported Ukraine when no one else would. The one person Labour fear the most is Boris Johnson #BringBackBoris pic.twitter.com/Dg7yrJUupV — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 22, 2022

Elsewhere Liberal Democrat deputy leader, Daisy Cooper called for an immediate general election, saying that Mr Sunak “cannot be trusted to steer our country through this cost of living crisis”.

She added: “He was the Chancellor that hiked taxes on hardworking families and lost billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to COVID contract fraud.

“The future of our country should be in the hands of voters, not the Conservative MPs who have caused all this chaos.”

