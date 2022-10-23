By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 October 2022 • 11:33

Businesses and homes at risk across England and Wales as UK braces for possible floods. image: Pixabay

Much of England and parts of Wales have been put on a yellow weather warning until 5am tomorrow morning, Monday, October 24, with possible flooding ahead.

Heavy rains may bring possible flooding to England and parts of Wales as a yellow weather warning for storms and heavy rain has been put in place – putting homes and businesses at risk.

A warning on the Met Office’s website says: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The Met Office also added that there could be road closures and travel disruptions, including train cancellations.

Meteorologist Rebecca Hudson said that the risk is mainly confined to central and southern England, Sky News reports.

Hudson said there will be some “heavier showers” over tonight, Sunday, October 23, before drying out on Monday – with some sunny spells even possible.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting South West England https://t.co/W1ONqvI6ig pic.twitter.com/pQWrr2qdsS — Met Office – SW England (@metofficeSWEng) October 22, 2022

“There will be some heavier showers overnight on Sunday into Monday, but these will gradually weaken and then Monday will be a lot drier with some sunny spells around as well,” she added.

The Met Office has shared advice from the RAC and National Highways, advising drivers to take caution and drive slowly during the thunderstorms, also advising finding alternative routes if roads are flooded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.