Torrevieja (Alicante) installs its first charging stations to encourage sustainable transport

By Linda Hall • 23 October 2022 • 17:02
ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Mayor Eduardo Dolon visits new Torrevieja charging station
Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall
Each of the semi-fast stations has two chargers that can be used simultaneously by two vehicles. They are situated in Calle Caballero de Rodas 27, Calle Ucrania (Torrevieja hospital parking zone), Avenida Monge y Bielsa (Palacio de Deportes “Tavi y Carmona” parking zone), Calle Mayor (adjoining Plaza Encarnacion Puchol in La Mata).
In order to access the charging stations, users will need to make a reservation using the Recarga Publica Iberdrola App, which also gives information regarding charging station locations and methods of payment.
At present, charging vehicles will be temporarily free until the town hall has approved the future byelaw.
Drawing up plans for the project came to €4,235 while the installation has cost €46,295, revealed Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon.
“With these first charging stations, we hope to encourage the use of electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance towards the UN’s Agenda 2030 sustainable development goals,” he said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
