Torrevieja (Alicante) mayor underlines the important role of town’s district delegates

By Linda Hall • 23 October 2022 • 18:22

ISTRICT DELEGATES: Eduardo Dolon at the Torrevieja Tourist Office meeting Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon recently held a meeting with the town’s district delegates at the local Tourist Office.

“These delegates open up a direct link with the local population which allows the local government team to learn almost immediately about the situations that arise in our municipality,” Dolon said.

The district delegates are people who know, and are linked to, an assigned zone owing to their familiarity with the area for residential, work-related or professional reasons.

Torrevieja’s 21 zones are in the care of 42 delegates who are in direct contact with the town hall’s Citizens’ Participation department, keeping them informed of needs, incidents and situations so that the town hall can take rapid and effective action as soon as possible.

Dolon, who was accompanied by Citizens’ Participation councillor Inmaculada Montesinos, thanked the delegates for their untiring work and collaboration since they were appointed in 2019.

“This is especially true of those difficult months during the pandemic when they helped the residents in their area,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.