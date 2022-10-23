Tough fishing conditions on River Segura (Alicante) for the Carp-R-Us anglers

By Linda Hall • 23 October 2022 • 22:34

BARBEL: Amongst the Carp-R-US catch in their last match Photo credit: CC/Martin Durrschnabel

ROUND 12 of the Carp-r-Us Summer-Autumn Series was fished on the River Segura between Jacarilla and Bigastro.

“Although there hadn’t been any recent rain the river was very high, running fast and very muddy so a tough match was expected,” said club secretary Steve Fell.

This was won by Dave Hutchinson, who was fishing his first match for a while. Dave fished Peg 1 with pole and corn to take 13.2 kilos.

Towards the other end of the stretch, Steve Fell used a combination of pole and bread and feeder to take 6.3 kilos, which included four small barbel.

The ever-consistent Willie Moons was in third place with 3.8 kilos from Peg 2, just pipping Richard Crawshaw who also had 3.8 kilos on Peg 3.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

