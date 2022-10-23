Tragedy as 15-year-old boy collapses and dies in popular Liverpool restaurant

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 21:11

Image of Brown's restaurant in Liverpool. Credit: Google maps - Tsegaab Daniel Danano

A 15-year-old boy collapsed and died while dining with his family and friends in the popular Brown’s restaurant in Liverpool city centre.

Emergency services were deployed yesterday afternoon, Saturday, October 22, to the popular Brown’s restaurant located in the Liverpool ONE area of the city centre after a 15-year-old boy collapsed and died on the premises.

The teenager was reportedly dining at the establishment with his family and friends when the incident occurred. He was immediately transferred to a hospital for medical treatment but sadly passed away shortly afterwards.

“Emergency services were called to Browns Restaurant on Paradise Street at about 5.50pm following reports that a teenager, who was with family and friends had collapsed. A number of members of the public and staff at the restaurant had provided medical assistance prior to the emergency services attending”, a Merseyside Police spokesperson said in a statement.

They continued: “The teenager was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where sadly he died a short time later. The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner. Next of kin have been spoken to and specialist officers are supporting the family at this tragic time. Formal identification is still to take place”.

Police officers were seen standing guard last night after a white tent was erected in the cordoned-off outside area of Brown’s restaurant, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.