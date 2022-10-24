Belarusian citizen to stand trial in Latvia on suspicion of espionage

By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 20:08

Image of the Latvian flag. Credit: Igor Shoshin/Shutterstock.com

The Latvian authorities have placed a Belarusian citizen on trial on suspicion of espionage.

On February 15, a Belarusian citizen was detained by the State Security Service of Latvia (SSB), amid claims that they had intelligence on suspicion of his being involved in espionage.

The special services found out that he was secretly photographing and filming objects of the Latvian defence system on behalf of the Belarusian military intelligence. This included the critical infrastructure of electricity supply, as well as important objects of civil infrastructure. In total, the alleged spy managed to obtain information on at least 17 objects of state importance.

According to the assessment of the Security Service, the information can be important for both the Belarusian and the Russian military. For example, the data can be used in the event of a possible military conflict with NATO, including Latvia, to plan sabotage or attacks on military facilities and critical infrastructure of the country.

The investigators also found out that the detainee was recruited and trained on the territory of Belarus. He was taken into custody and charged with espionage. His trial will begin on October 28, as reported by nashaniva.com.

