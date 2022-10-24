Big Eyes Coin, Monero, and FTX Token are Three Crypto Tokens with significant upside potential

By EWN • 24 October 2022 • 11:07

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and others have seen their value approach or surpass their all-time highs in the previous few years. As a result, there has been an uptick in curiosity about cryptocurrency, and proponents of the technology and traditional financial institutions are paying close attention.

This year’s dramatic decrease in the cryptocurrency market’s value has made investors wary. More than $2 trillion in value was lost in the recent market crash, which has fundamentally altered the industry’s dynamics. Consequently, crypto traders are looking for new cryptos that could provide them with substantial long-term rewards to offset their losses.

Eventually we will witness another crypto bull run and some of our favourite projects to gain exposure to are the following: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Monero (XMR), and FTX Token (FTT), all of which are mentioned in this article. Continue reading to learn more about these cryptocurrencies’ operations and what sets them apart.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) is an open-source cryptocurrency released in April 2014 and uses encryption to secure financial transactions. Users can protect their transactions and identities as senders and receivers with the help of unique features like Ring Signatures, Confidential Addresses, and Ring Confidential.

Everything you buy or sell is hidden from prying eyes, protecting your privacy. The user is effectively their “own bank,” as no one else can see or influence their financial dealings. Proof-of-Work (PoW) is its consensus method, and it aims for a high amount of decentralization, although a different form of decentralization than other cryptocurrencies.

Every time a user makes a purchase, a new stealth address is generated to ensure their anonymity. The anonymity offered by Monero (XMR) is a significant selling factor contributing to its meteoric rise in popularity.

FTX Token (FTT)

The FTX Token (FTT) is the currency of the FTX Exchange, a rapidly growing centralized cryptocurrency exchange among the most important platforms for buying and selling cryptocurrencies worldwide.

This marketplace offers state-of-the-art services and goods, including leveraged tokens and derivatives. The developers are banking on the platform’s novel features, such as options, derivatives, and leveraged tokens, to distinguish it from similar platforms.

Many other types of financial assets, including deposits and withdrawals in fiat money, are supported by this crypto platform.

The cutting-edge safeguard mechanisms included in FTX Token (FTT) aim to protect users’ personal information and cryptocurrency holdings. Another benefit of this platform is that margin accounts are no longer required to trade Bitcoin Futures or Leveraged Tokens.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a DeFi meme coin developed on the Ethereum (ETH) network and emphasizes community and personality attraction to recruit and retain users.

The coin could be profitable in a thriving economy due to its decentralized governance and low transaction costs. Thus, the token’s worth will rise, and the community’s potential will expand due to increased regular trading and participation.

BIG token economics is known as “Cuteomics.” The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem relies on the BIG token, which serves as a means of transaction and a vote for the network’s leadership.

There will be 200 billion tokens available, with 70% (140 billion) available for purchase during the public presale and 20% (40 billion) set aside for the token’s placement on multiple exchanges, as per its ‘cutenomics’.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

