By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 0:48
Rapper and singer Lady Leshurr, will appear in Thames magistrates court later this Monday, October 24, charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 34-year-old former contestant on ITV’s Dancing On Ice show was reportedly arrested during the early hours of Saturday 22.
Leshurr was allegedly involved in an altercation with two 27-year-old women outside a home in Walthamstow, East London. Both females were hospitalised but have since been discharged. The star will appear in court under her real name of Melesha O’Garro, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
According to sources, an argument started as a result of the Birmingham rapper allegedly stalking her ex-partner. Another woman will appear in the same court charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but she has not been identified.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
