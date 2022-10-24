By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 0:48

Lady Leshurr, the 34-year-old singer and rapper, a former contestant on Dancing On Ice, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Rapper and singer Lady Leshurr, will appear in Thames magistrates court later this Monday, October 24, charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 34-year-old former contestant on ITV’s Dancing On Ice show was reportedly arrested during the early hours of Saturday 22.

Leshurr was allegedly involved in an altercation with two 27-year-old women outside a home in Walthamstow, East London. Both females were hospitalised but have since been discharged. The star will appear in court under her real name of Melesha O’Garro, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

According to sources, an argument started as a result of the Birmingham rapper allegedly stalking her ex-partner. Another woman will appear in the same court charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but she has not been identified.

Birmingham rapper #LadyLeshurr has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. Sources say that the argument started after Lady Leshurr allegedly stalked her ex partner. The incident occurred at 5am on Saturday morning, outside a house in Walthamstow, East London. pic.twitter.com/POB1xqi2K5 — The Shade Borough (@TheShadeBorough) October 23, 2022

