By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 18:52

Three people died, including the gunman, after a shooting incident in a high school in St Louis.

According to the authorities, a woman and a teenage girl were killed in a shooting incident inside a St. Louis high school this morning, Monday, October 23. The alleged gunman was also reportedly killed. At least five more people suffered injuries and were hospitalised.

The incident occurred at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School just after 9am. Hundreds of students evacuated the building as the shooting started. Others barricaded themselves inside classrooms or jumped out of windows.

Police officers were immediately on the scene and the gunman was ‘stopped quickly’ according to a tweet from St. Louis Public Schools. A statement from the FBI later this morning assured that there was no longer any active threat to safety in the school.

Police Commissioner Michael Sack, speaking at a news conference after the incident said the gunman was about 20 years old and had not yet been positively identified. He was armed with a long gun. Sach explained how his officers: “ran to that gunfire, located that shooter, and engaged that shooter in an exchange of gunfire, killing him”, as reported by cbsnews.com.

3 DEAD IN SCHOOL SHOOTING: Three people, including a gunman, are dead, and several are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis high school, police said. Here’s what police and witnesses say happened. https://t.co/2r7Er27nz6 pic.twitter.com/IPdiv7NzqE — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) October 24, 2022

Speaking with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Taniya Gholston, a 16-year-old student, revealed what had happened. “All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun. I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor”.

Six people were hospitalized following a shooting at a high school in St. Louis. — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) October 24, 2022

