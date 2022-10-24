Expensive main drainage dilemma for many residents on Denia (Alicante) urbanisations

By Linda Hall • 24 October 2022 • 10:17

DENIA: No town hall help for main drainage connection Photo credit: CC/Pau Nofuentes Sendra

Euro Weekly News reader, Mike Knight, recently commented on Denia residents’ problems regarding main drainage.

“We are requested to connect to the public sewage system and have no problem with this,” Mike said.

“But there is no infrastructure to connect to in La Marineta, whose community have never refused to do what is legally required of them.”

The town hall has told them that as well as their connection costs, they must pay some €650,000 for infrastructure, plus a deposit of nearly €180,000.

“If everything goes okay, this deposit will be returned after 12 months, but it is

all totally unaffordable,” Mike said, accusing Denia town hall of bullying and using intimidating tactics.

“They are threatening a lot of things, including seizing bank accounts and putting an embargo on all properties.”

Many residents and urbanisations have the same problem, Mike pointed out, but receive no help regarding costs from the town hall, which is doing nothing to install a public service.

“Let’s see if this goes in your paper!” he declared, a challenge the Euro Weekly News has happily accepted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.