By Matthew Roscoe • 24 October 2022 • 13:16

BREAKING: Former head of Ukraine's National Bank on country's wanted list. Image: nab_ukraine/Telegram

THE former head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, has been placed on the country’s most-wanted list by National Anti-Corruption Bureau on suspicion of embezzlement from Ukrgazbank, as reported on Monday, October 24.

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced that the former head of the National Bank had been placed on its wanted list after Shevchenko was accused of embezzling 200 million hryvnias from Ukrgasbank.

In a statement from the NBU, it was revealed that alongside Shevchenko, one of the deputy heads of the board of Ukrgasbank and the deputy director of the department for work with corporate VIP clients of this state institution — Denys Chernyshov and Elena Khmelenko — were also declared wanted.

“They were informed of the suspicion at the beginning of October, but in a special order, because the whereabouts of these persons was unknown. Since then, the suspects ignored summons to the investigator, which is why they were declared wanted,” NABU reported.

On October 6, NABU informed Shevchenko of the suspicion. The case concerns the period when he was the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank.

Shevchenko resigned as head of the National Bank in early October citing “health concerns” and President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the decision.

Two days later he was charged with embezzlement of funds at Ukrhazbank, as reported by TSN.

