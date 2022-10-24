Israel claims to have destroyed an Iranian drone manufacturing plant in Syria

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 October 2022 • 19:43

Iranian drone Image: andrey_l/Shutterstock.com

Israel claims that it destroyed an Iranian drone manufacturing plant over the weekend.

According to a report by the Yedioth Aharonot newspaper on Monday, October 24, Israeli military bombed the facility in Syrian territory on Saturday.

The facility had been reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (an organisation based in Great Britain) who said that it was used to assemble unmanned craft using components manufactures in Iran. These it said were then shipped secretly to Dimas, in southern Syria.

Israeli sources told the newspaper that the attack was launched from the Sea of Galilee, however, most of the missiles were shot down by Iranian defence systems.

It is though that the Israelis disabled the region’s radar to execute the attack.

There have been no reports of casualties and no confirmation of damage the Saudi network Al Arabiya reported that the target was members of Unit 4,400 of the Lebanese militia party, which is allied with Iran.

They are known to transport Iranian weapons from Syria to Lebanon under the command of Hajj Fadi.

The group also has direct links with Unit 190 of the Quds Force, the foreign section of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Israel had warned that it would take action if it found that drones from Iran were making their way into the Ukraine for use by the Russian army, however it is most likely the facility was targeted given its threat to Israel.

Israel, who go to the polls next week, has been treading a fine line with Moscow ensuring that its relations with the country remain cordial.

Although Israel claims to have destroyed an Iranian drone manufacturing plant, there has been no confirmation from western sources of the attack or the damage it may have inflicted.

