Just Stop Oil activists arrested in Madame Tussaud’s after smearing waxwork of King Charles III with cake

By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 22:28

Image of Just Stop Oil activists in Madame Tussaud's. Credit: [email protected]_Oil

Just Stop Oil activists entered Madame Tussaud’s in London and vandalised a waxwork of King Charles III by smearing it with chocolate cake.

In a blatant act of vandalism, two Just Stop Oil activists today, Monday, October 24, managed to enter Madame Tussaud’s in London and throw chocolate cake over a waxwork of King Charles III.

Video footage posted on their Twitter profile showed two people approaching the waxwork display before removing their tops to expose white t-shirts. They then proceeded to smear the cake all over the King, with some also landing on the Princess of Wales. The wax models of the Royals are believed to have cost in the region of £200,000 to make.

🎂 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL CAKES THE KING 🎂 👑 Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #A22Network pic.twitter.com/p0DJ8v3XVB — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 24, 2022

🍰 Statement read at caking of the King: “We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all. Last year, at COP 26 in Glasgow, Queen Elizabeth said…https://t.co/3HcoR1u37z pic.twitter.com/3iXWSo81NI — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 24, 2022

The perpetrators were named by Just Stop Oil as 20-year-old Glaswegian, Eilidh McFadden, and 29-year-old painter and decorator, Tom Johnson, from Sunderland. “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake”, they said.

Met Police officers were quickly on the scene to arrest them for criminal damage and take both activists into custody. Last May, McFadden was one of a group of 20 people who protested at the Nustar Clydebank oil terminal near Glasgow, where they blocked the entrance.

We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs. They have both been arrested for criminal damage. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 24, 2022

Yesterday, Sunday, October 23, four of the group’s protestors were arrested after they glued themselves to the iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing in London.

___________________________________________________________

