Learn to play the castanets in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 24 October 2022 • 12:00

CASTANETS CLASS: First session had attendees of all ages Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall offers free lessons in playing castanets each Tuesday evening at the Casa de Cultura.

Flamenco dancer and teacher Raquel Peña’s first lesson was attended by a large group of all ages, announced Fiestas councillor Susi Sanchez, who added that the classes are open to all Pilar residents.

Culture councillor Dario Quesada also stressed the “enormous benefits” of castanets-playing.

“Castanets sharpen the ears, develop a sense of rhythm and strengthen the muscles of the hands and arms,” he said. “They also assist the coordination and independence of the fingers, improve posture, release tension and, among other things, boost mental agility.”

For more information, contact Pilar de la Horadada town hall on 965 35 22 25.

