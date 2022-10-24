Leonardo Dicaprio visits Barcelona, attends magic show with friends

Leonardo Dicaprio visited Barcelona last week in a visit that largely went unnoticed as per the actor’s request. According to news site LaVanguardia Dicaprio on Monday, October 24 the actor had visited a number of sites in the city along with friends and stayed on a luxury yacht rather than in the city. The actor’s security team ensured that no photographs or news of the actor’s visit were published prior to his departure. He apparently asked that people respect his privacy and allow him to enjoy the city with interruptions or being mobbed.

Magician Pere Rafart confirmed the visit actors visit after Dicaprio attended a small 30-minute show that he and Pau Martinez put on last Wednesday at the centennial store El rei de la màgia, located on Carrer de la Princesa, 11.

It is understood that Dicaprio visited the Basilica of the Sagrada Família, the El Rei de la Màgia store and the Gatsby restaurant and nightclub.

News of the visit only came to light after images started to appear this morning, the main one being published on the magic store’s twitter feed.

Va ser un plaer rebre la visita de Leonardo Dicaprio per conèixer la nostra botiga i també gaudir d'un show privat de màgia de prop a càrrec del multipremiat il·lusionista @PereRafart pic.twitter.com/qkGn2XZaFu — El Rei de la Màgia (@ElReidelaMagia) October 24, 2022

According to Rafart Dicaprio not only enjoyed the magic show, he also visited the store owned by Pau Martínez and bought exclusive products in the same establishment. Dicaprio is said to be a fan of magic and the world of sleight of hand.

He said: “If you didn’t know who he was, you didn’t recognise him.”

Dicaprio was also noticed at the Gatsby nightclub where he was in the company of several people from the digital media world, friends and five women.

There has been no confirmation from Leonardo Dicaprio who visited Barcelona last week, nor any insight into what he thought of the city.