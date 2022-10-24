News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 24 October 2022 • 16:23

Caption: PALMERERO: A skilled and perilous job Photo credit: CIPFP La Torreta

Top job ELCHE’S vocational training centre, El Torreta, can now offer a Master Palmerero course. After years of requests, the central government’s Cabinet recognised the work of the Palmereros who lop palm trees while suspended from their trunks as an official occupation included in the National Catalogue of Professional Qualifications.

Waterworks CANALES DE TAIBILLA, which supplies water for human consumption to 2.5 million residents in Murcia, Alicante and Albacete, revealed that they consumed 79.5 cubic hectometres of desalinated water during the October 2021-September 2022 Water Year. In contrast, they used only 76.74 cubic hectometres provided by the Tajo-Segura pipeline.

Lucky number THE entire first prize in the National Lottery drawn on October 22 was sold at the administration in Orihuela’s Calle Obispo Rocamora. Purchased in “decimos”, or the tenth part of a ticket, punters who bought the 05617 number would have won €60,000 for every €6 that they spent.

Longer season RESEARCHERS at Valencia’s Polytechnic University and the BASF company are developing early varieties of artichokes, the Vega Baja’s principal crop which are at their best during the coldest months of winter. Local growers are watching with interest the investigations that could lengthen the traditional November to May season.

New manager JOSE CANO took over as manager of the Torrevieja Health District following the resignation of Dr Pilar Santos who faced criticism for her handling of the department following last year’s de-privatisation. Cano’s aim is to consolidate resources in the District, which covers 10 municipalities and serves 182,000 patients.

