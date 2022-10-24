Orihuela Costa (Alicante) demo cancelled as city hall changes its mind

By Linda Hall • 24 October 2022 • 13:09

GO-KART TRACK: Owners win first round in battle Photo credit: Go-Karts Orihuela Costa

AN OCTOBER 24 demonstration in protest at an Orihuela Costa go-karting business’s demolition order was called off four days before.

Orihuela city hall backtracked – for the time being, at least – on plans to demolish the long-established go-kart track and develop the site adjoining the N-332 road.

The demonstration, authorised by the central government’s Sub-delegation to Alicante, would have called for “Fewer properties and more services” for Orihuela Costa, where residents repeatedly call for improved amenities for the densely-populated area.

According to reports in the provincial Spanish media, Orihuela city hall’s reversal of its stance was linked to an appeal from the owner. Allegedly, the municipality was unable to find or reproduce the 1997 announcement in Alicante province’s Official Bulletin that would have supported the demolition.

Referring to the city hall decision in the social media, the owner announced that the obligatory redistribution of his land would be withdrawn.

“For the time being the karts will continue to function,” he announced, as he thanked his supporters. “We shall go on fighting to ensure they remain in Orihuela Costa.”

