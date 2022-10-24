By Matthew Roscoe • 24 October 2022 • 16:11

President Putin grants Russian citizenship to former Vice President of Burundi. Image: @ButoreJ/Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to the former second Vice-President of Burundi, Joseph Butore, according to a royal decree signed on Monday, October 24.

According to a document published on October 24 via official channels, President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Joseph, the former Vice-President of Burundi.

“To grant Russian citizenship to the following persons: … Joseph Butore, born on April 14, 1969, in Burundi”, the decree read.

Butore was awarded Russia’s Order of Friendship back in 2018 and has been pictured with Putin on several occasions.

Butore served as Burundi’s second vice president from 2015 to 2020.

The news follows Edward Snowden being granted Russian citizenship by presidential decree.

On September 26, Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden.

In 2013, Snowden was accused of leaking secret documents about the US and UK intelligence agencies’ surveillance programs online to the media. Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum for a year on the condition that he cease his activities against the United States.

In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit, which allows him to travel not only in Russia but also abroad. The American received an indefinite residence permit in the Russian Federation. In the US, he faces the death penalty.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.