WATCH: After posing with DPR leader Denis Pushilin 'WarGonzo' Semen Pegov was injured near Donetsk. Image: WarGonzo/Telegram
UPDATE 11.23 am (October 24) – Video footage circulating online shows ‘WarGonzo’ Semen Pegov injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine placed by Russian forces near Donetsk, days after posing for a photo with Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin on the frontline in Horlivka DPR.
Michael MacKay wrote on Twitter: “The notorious Russian propagandist, Semen “Wargonzo” Pegov, was wounded near temporarily-occupied Donetsk by the detonation of an anti-personnel mine placed by Russian forces.”
The notorious Russian propagandist, Semen "Wargonzo" Pegov, was wounded near temporarily-occupied Donetsk by the detonation of an anti-personnel mine placed by Russian forces. pic.twitter.com/FpZr6PFxSS
— Michael MacKay (@mhmck) October 23, 2022
Another user shared the video from the WarGonzo Telegram group alongside the caption: “WarGonzo, a RU propagandist, the moment after stepping on a mine (probably a RU mine) You should have stayed home like all the other invaders!”
WarGonzo, a RU propagandis, the moment after stepping on a mine (probably a RU mine)You should have stayed home like all the other invaders!#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fCLd5gjo5E
— P.Style (@PStyle0ne1) October 23, 2022
While another shared a picture of Pegov in a hospital bed.
pic.twitter.com/5B856ef8S3
— SEICO-OSINT (@SeicoIntel) October 24, 2022
ORIGINAL 5.26 pm (October 23) – Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ has shared a picture of himself posing with Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin on the frontline in Horlivka DPR which has led to thousands of comments online.
The image of Denis Pushilin, who last month was accused of resigning as head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and fleeing the region, posing with Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ has gone viral after it was shared on social media.
Pegov shared it via the WarGonzo Telegram channel alongside the caption “Gorlovsky Front, Maiorsk district.
“We met Denys Pushylin at the frontline. The head of the DNR came to the line of battle to talk to mobilisers (and not only).”
He added: “Darkness of exclusive details and a special report in the evening soon.”
The image led to thousands of comments.
“Two morons are a force to be reckoned with,” one person wrote.
Майорское направление, два дебила – это силаhttps://t.co/PcpnzmZNJS #Пушилин #Пегов pic.twitter.com/YFOHOcpzdL
— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) October 23, 2022
Another just shared laughing face emojis and clown faces: “😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁 Pushilin 🤡 and Pegov 🤡.
😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😂😁😁😂😁😂😂😁😁😂😁😂😁😂😁
Pushilin 🤡 and Pegov 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Ewgu4Xvn4q
— MAKS 22🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) October 23, 2022
“Pushilin and “war gonzo” on the Horlivka front… what can go wrong 🤭” wrote another person.
Pushilin und „war gonzo“ an der Horlivka-Front… was kann da schon schief laufen 🤭 pic.twitter.com/tuLvt3pWFC
— Vatnik Hunter 🇩🇪🤝🇺🇦 (@patriot_singles) October 23, 2022
While another said: “WarGonzo met Pushilin on the Horlivka front. You know one thing: that front will collapse if our red gargoyle is there.”
WarGonzo met Pushilin on the Horlivka front. You know one thing: that front will collapse if our red gargoyle is there. pic.twitter.com/CBMrLZfzil
— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 23, 2022
As noted, Russian journalist Pegov runs the military project WarGonzo which has been associated with the Russian special services and has been accused of sharing staged or fake news.

