By Matthew Roscoe • 24 October 2022 • 12:44

BREAKING: Romanian Defence Minister resigns following clashes with President Klaus Iohannis. Image: Gabriel Petrescu/Shutterstock.com

Vasile Dyncu announced his resignation from his role as the Romanian Defence Minister on Monday, October 24, citing an inability to work with the country’s president Klaus Iohannis.

Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dyncu has resigned following clashes with President Klaus Iohannis, as announced via Facebook.

“This morning, I submitted my resignation as Minister of National Defence to the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucă,” he wrote.

“The reason for my resignation is the impossibility to collaborate with the President of Romania, the Commander-in-Chief of the Army.”

He added: “I consider it necessary to withdraw from this position in order not to prejudice in any way the decision-making processes and programmes that require fluidity throughout the chain of command and not to block a series of projects that are absolutely necessary for the optimal functioning of the Ministry of National Defence and the Romanian Army.

“Prime Minister, I thank you for your honest cooperation and openness throughout the joint governmental activity and I assure you of my full support for all the projects and programs of the Ministry and the Romanian Army, in my capacity as a senator and member of the Romanian Parliament.”

Previously, Dyncu had controversially implied in statements that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia if potential peace talks were going to be successful between the two countries.

This caused a clash between the president and his defence minister after Iohannis said it was Ukraine’s right to fight for territory and negotiate within whoever they want.

