Russian TV presenter accused of ‘inciting genocide’ after calls for ‘drowning of Ukrainian children’

By Vickie Scullard • 24 October 2022 • 7:58

Anton Krasovsky has been suspended over the remarks he made on Russia Today. Credit: Anton Krasovsky/Twitter.

A RUSSIAN TV presenter has been accused of ‘inciting genocide’ after he made comments about how Ukrainian children ‘should have been drowned’.

Russia Today (RT) host Anton Krasovsky said in his show, broadcast last week, that children who viewed Russia’s forces as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current”.

He has since been suspended from his position, according to the editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled news channel, Margarita Simonyan, who branded his comments “disgusting” and added that no one at RT shared his views.

Mr Krasovsky is known on Russian television as being a pro-war commentator who has been sanctioned by the European Union.

His comments came in response to Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko’s account of when he visited Ukraine in the 1980s and how children told him they would live better lives were it not for Moscow occupying their country, reports Sky News.

Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide! https://t.co/xJC371rqyg — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 23, 2022

“They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (river),” Mr Krasovsky said in reply. “Just drown those children, drown them.” Alternatively, he said, they could be shoved into huts and burned.

His comments have led to Ukraine calling for RT to be banned, with the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posting a clip on Twitter.

“Governments that still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries,” he said.

“Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide,” Mr Kuleba added.

