SHOCK as radio host dies while presenting live breakfast show

55-year-old radio host Tim Gough passed away while presenting his breakfast show on GenX Radio Suffolk.

Colleagues at GenX Radio Suffolk were shocked this morning, Monday, October 24, after 55-year-old presenter Tim Gough passed away live on air during his breakfast show. Tim was playing the Madness hit Grey day when it suddenly stopped and the airwaves went blank at around 7:50am.

A few minutes later, the song carried on playing but the presenter was not there when it finished. It is believed he suffered a heart attack at his home in the village of Lackford, around four miles northwest of Bury St Edmunds.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program”, said a spokesperson for the radio station.”Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved”.

James Hazell, the managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk described Tim as: “a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster, with an army of fans for his daily programme”.

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who I and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news”, he added.

“I’m devastated. Tim taught me how to radio and I will miss him dearly”, commented Lottie Pook, one of Tim’s fellow presenters., as reported by thesun.co.uk.

“Local radio legend. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. When the auto-backup kicked in I’d like to think he’d have found it funny that it played ‘Play that funky music ’till I die’ twice in the hour after he passed. RIP Tim – you will be sorely missed by all your listeners”, wrote David K Game, one of Tim’s listeners.