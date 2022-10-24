Slight light problem for Alcoy (Alicante) as nobody wants Christmas contract

By Linda Hall • 24 October 2022 • 14:14

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS: Alcoy streets will still be illuminated this year Photo credit: Alcoy city hall

ALCOY’S city hall will be responsible for installing this year’s Christmas lights.

The city is famous for its Cabalgata, the Three Kings parade now copied throughout Spain on the night of January 5. Nevertheless, not one company has put in an application for the €151,636 contract.

The increased cost of materials and installation were the inevitable reasons for the lack of interest, and city hall must now use its own operatives for the Christmas decorations.

The illuminated arches that city hall acquired in 2017 will once again be put in place over central streets and the route taken by the Cabalgata. For other areas, city hall will buy motifs to be installed by the municipal electricity brigade and the concessionary company responsible for the city’s public lighting.

Alcoy sources explained that the arrangement’s principal drawback would be a reduction in Christmas illuminations, as this will be the first time that city hall and not a specialist company would be carrying out the work.

On the other hand, the same sources said, the financial outlay would be far lower than in previous years.

