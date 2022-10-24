Tri-lateral talks between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are being prepared

By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 23:56

Image of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Kremlin.ru

A three-way summit is being prepared between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia confirmed Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary.

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia confirmed to RIA Novosti today, Monday, October 24, that a tri-lateral summit between the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, and Armenia is in the process of preparation. “The summit is being prepared. We will inform you about the date and place”, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that the republic had applied to the OSCE to send observers from the organisation to the border with Azerbaijan. He announced this during a briefing with his Norwegian colleague Anniken Huitfeld in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

On Sunday 23, the foreign ministers of 27 EU countries agreed on a civilian mission to solve problems on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Prior to this, Mirzoyan stated that the European Union had decided to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, said on October 12 that the CSTO was ready to send its observers to Armenia. In order to do this, he pointed out that a decision of the association’s Collective Security Council was needed, as reported by gazeta.ru.

