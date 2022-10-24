By Vickie Scullard • 24 October 2022 • 7:30

UK, US, and France respond to Russia's claim Ukraine will use 'dirty bomb'

THE UK, US, and France have responded to Russia’s claim that Ukraine is planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’.

All three jointly rejected the allegations and warned Russia not to use this as leverage to mount any further strikes against Ukraine.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is said to have made the allegation during telephone talks with his counterparts, including UK’s Ben Wallace, after accusing Kyiv of preparing a “dirty bomb” for detonation in Ukraine as a false flag attack to blame on Russia.

But the UK, US, and France jointly released a statement rejecting the claims, calling them “transparently false”.

“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” the US State Department said in a joint statement with the British and French governments.

“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation. We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia.”

A “dirty bomb” is a conventional bomb that contains radioactive material, therefore, making it dangerous to civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also dismissed Moscow’s claims, calling the allegation a Russian ploy for just such an attack in Moscow’s eight-month-old war against its pro-Western neighbor.

He said on social media: “The world should react as harshly as possible. If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this.

“Even the very Russian threat of nuclear weapons – and even more so against our country, which has given up its nuclear arsenal… is a reason for both sanctions and for even greater strengthening of support for Ukraine.”

