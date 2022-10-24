WATCH Rishi Sunak’s incredibly awkward first press statement as prime minister elect

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 October 2022 • 18:25

Rishi Sunak first speech - Credit [email protected]

Rishi Sunak has given an incredibly awkward first press statement as he vows to deliver for Brits by working “day in, day out.”

The statement on Monday, October 24 comes after he was declared prime minister with his only rival Boris Johnson withdrawing from the race.

Warning that the country faced a “profound economic challenge” in a brief lasting less than 90 seconds, he said the country needed “stability and unity” to build a “better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.”

Thanking outgoing Prime Minster Liz Truss, who he said had led with “grace and dignity” during her brief stint in office, he added that a general election was not on the cards.

He went on to tell Tory MPs to “unite or die” with many pundits and MPs within the party saying it was doomed unless they could unite around one candidate. In terms of the voting Sunak would appear to have that support, however stories are already circulating that Johnson supporters unhappy that he was forced out, are already plotting against the new prime minister. That before he has even taken office.

Rishi Sunak's first speech after being confirmed as new PM was over within 90 seconds – but he still had time for an incredibly awkward pause once he finished speaking pic.twitter.com/Unc8kbkm8m — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 24, 2022

Johnson bowed out after flying back to the Uk to take part in the race, only to find public opposition to his return. Numerous Tory MPs had also warned against his return with many believing that his leadership was divisive, but also that he lost the trust of voters.

Rishi Sunak has a mountain to climb and voters can only his performance is better than his incredibly awkward first press statement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.