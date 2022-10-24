By Matthew Roscoe • 24 October 2022 • 16:29

Ukraine President Zelensky makes changes at head of Kyiv Military Administration. Image: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a significant change at the top of the Kyiv Military Administration, as reported on Monday, October 24.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 733/2022 on the appointment of Serhiy Popko as the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration,” Ukraine’s government said.

“He replaced Mykola Zhirnov in this position.”

Zelensky expressed confidence that the combat experience of Serhiy Popko would contribute to strengthening the defence and security of the capital.

The decree added: “Colonel-General Serhiy Popko was born in 1961 in Kyiv.

“In 1982, he graduated from Kyiv Higher Combined Arms Command School.

“He served as a platoon commander, battalion commander, unit commander, chief of staff of a mechanized division.

“After graduating from the National Defence Academy of Ukraine in 2002, where he was trained at the operational and strategic level, he served in senior positions.

“He also served in the Republic of Iraq.

“In 2016-2019, he served as the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Back in July, Zelensky fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the country’s prosecutor general.

They had both been removed on suspicion of treason and were named in an executive order on the President’s website.

