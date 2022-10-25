33-year-old Isle of Man TT racer dies from crash injuries sustained in June

By Chris King • 25 October 2022 • 22:08

Image of the late TT racer Olivier Lavorel. Credit: [email protected]

Olivier Lavorel, the 33-year-old TT racer, has died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the Isle of Man race last June 4.

French TT racer Olivier Lavorel tragically died today, Tuesday, October 25, as a result of the injuries he sustained during a crash at the famous Isle of Man race event. His teammate Cesar Chanal died in the fatal sidecar accident at Ago’s Leap on June 4.

Everyone at the Isle of Man TT Races is deeply saddened to today learn of the passing of Olivier Lavorel. Olivier, from Sillingy, France, was competing at the Isle of Man TT Races for the first time in 2022 alongside his team mate and driver, César Chanal. pic.twitter.com/5wVlMwzkKm — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) October 25, 2022

An incredible mix-up at the time led to 33-year-old Lavorel being identified as the deceased. It was later established by a post-mortem examination that the two riders had been wearing each other’s dog tags.

Lavorel had been in a French hospital since late June, after being transferred there from another facility in Liverpool where he had been airlifted to after the crash.

TT chiefs released a statement which read: “The Isle of Man TT Races is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sidecar competitor, Olivier Lavorel, from Sillingy, France. Olivier sustained serious injuries in an incident during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races on Saturday 4th June”.

It continued: “The accident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the course, and also claimed the life of Olivier’s teammate, Cesar Chanel”.

“Both Olivier and Cesar were newcomers to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2022 but were an experienced pairing, taking numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships”, it added.

The statement concluded: “Everyone at the Isle of Man TT Races passes on their deepest sympathy to Olivier’s family, friends, and loved ones, at this tragic time”.

Lavorel’s death, unfortunately, earns the 2022 Isle of Man TT the unwanted record of equalling the total of six deaths that occurred at the event back in 1970.

___________________________________________________________

