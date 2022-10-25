Adding Dogeliens to your Portfolio alongside Cardano and Litecoin could be your best purchase

By EWN • 25 October 2022 • 11:00

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a revolutionary meme coin that capitalizes on the non-fungible token (NFT) as well as the popularity of the meme coin market. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can create a non-fungible token (NFT), providing them access to fascinating financial and social incentives.

Keep reading to find out why crypto speculators believe Dogeliens (DOGET) will be the next crypto to explode in 2022, despite many other dog-themed meme currencies. In this article, we will outline the features that make Dogeliens (DOGET) desirable to investors as opposed to heavyweights like Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC).

Cardano (ADA) – The Popular Platform

Charles Hoskinson created Cardano, a crypto platform with a native token called ADA. Cardano (ADA) was introduced in 2017 as a faster alternative to Ethereum. It is the first platform to use a proof-of-stake (PoS) method, preceding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Cardano’s proof-of-stake system, known as the Ouroboros Consensus Protocol, is an incredibly efficient for exchanging cryptocurrencies and minting NFTs.

Cardano (ADA) is based on a very energy-efficient protocol, making it more sustainable than the bulk of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The Cardano Foundation has pledged to plant one million trees in collaboration with Veritree. At the time of writing, the Cardano Foundation had planted 350,000 trees.

Aside from planting trees all around the globe, the Cardano Foundation has prioritized achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050, as described in their 2021 report.

They have directly measured and offset their own company’s emissions in 2021, putting them on track to reach Net Zero Emissions ahead of schedule. Cardano (ADA) currently trades at $0.3734 and has a market capitalization of $12,821,526,270.

Litecoin (LTC) – The Lighter version of Bitcoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that uses blockchain technology’s unique properties to deliver rapid, secure, and low-cost payments. Litecoin (LTC) is known as the “silver to bitcoin’s gold,” It aided Bitcoin’s growth by serving as a testing ground for groundbreaking features like the Lightning Network.

Litecoin is preferred for commercial transactions since it accepts transactions faster than Bitcoin. Its extensive track record makes it a good investment opportunity. On the other hand, this cryptocurrency will keep backing Bitcoin and assist the ecosystem’s growth.

Litecoin (LTC) technology is regularly compared to Bitcoin (BTC). It is distinct from Bitcoin (BTC) in several aspects, including its hard cap, block transaction timings, and hashing mechanism. With a block time of fewer than 2.5 minutes and extremely low transaction costs, Litecoin (LTC) is perfect for point-of-sale payments and microtransactions.

Litecoin has a notable presence within the NFT community. In 2021, it created OmniLite, an extra layer for token issuance and NFTs. It has the same features as Ethereum’s ERC20 currency. Ever since, the Litecoin community has gradually evolved.

What is Dogeliens (DOGET)?

Are you searching for the best meme coin for long-term crypto investment? Seasoned investors have voted Dogeliens (DOGET) as the best option. Dogeliens is a revolutionary DeFi token project with growth potential. The Dogelien universe was founded to create the largest user-centric community with no limits in developing the community to the stars!

The Dogeliens network is considered the DeFi world’s puppet master. This pup-tastic platform was built as a DeFi platform to allow users to trade, earn, and stake their assets using peer-to-peer (P2P) and open-source Cryptocurrency. Users can trade and swap cryptocurrencies without interference from third parties or intermediaries.

DOGET is the Dogeliens ecosystem’s native token. DOGET, the puptopia or Dogelien universe’s currency, is used to pay for everything. This is done to persuade individuals that cryptocurrency is a legitimate payment alternative.

DOGET is an excellent investment and purchase for holders due to its low cost and ample supply. With a total of 25,000,000,000 DOGET, the distribution is divided into fractions for presale and bonuses and numerous other things. Dogeliens is an innovative DeFi project. Join the Dogeliens (DOGET) community NOW!

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido