EasyJet launches luxury holiday ‘cheaper than staying in the UK’ for winter

By Vickie Scullard • 25 October 2022 • 11:46

EasyJet creates all inclusive 5-star holiday 'cheaper than staying in the UK'. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com.

EASYJET has announced a unique way for Brits to escape the cost of living crisis this winter – go on a luxury holiday to Egypt.

The travel company has created the ‘Escape the UK’ holiday package for 2023 for those who are feeling the pinch.

Their 5-star all-inclusive, 28-day trip to Hurghada is a whopping £227 (€198) cheaper per person than staying in the UK this winter, taking into account average UK household bills for the same period, as well as fuel and groceries, the operator said.

The holiday is £650 per person, which includes accommodation at the five-star Stella Gardens resort in Hurghada, plus flights from Gatwick or Bristol on January 3 or from Manchester or Luton on January 4.

The operator worked out the average cost of living for Brits, such as rent, travel, food, wi-fi, and bills including energy and water, over a 28-day period, which they say come to £877.

Brits who book the trip will enjoy all-inclusive meals, snacks, and drinks – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic – as well as a free spa and gym facility, free wi-fi, and TV streaming services.

Lynn Beattie, an ACMA management accountant, said: “The data collected in this study is incredibly insightful showing just how much the average household in the UK will spend on the most basic of living expenses.

“While escaping abroad does not make all our financial commitments disappear, it’s startling to know that like for like, it’s cheaper to buy an all-inclusive holiday than stay in the UK this winter.”

This offer comes as Brits prepare themselves for a tough winter, with energy prices shooting up to simply unaffordable for many. Because of this, many are searching for a cheaper way to spend the coldest time of the year.

Matt Callaghan, easyJet holidays’ customer and operations director, added: “With a growing number of Brits now searching online to see if they can escape abroad this winter, we knew we needed to try to provide consumers with a solution.

“We looked at everything an easyJet holidays package deal has to offer, and have been able to confirm that yes, comparably, our new 28-day winter escape is cheaper than staying at home this year.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.