Filecoin, Monero, and Big Eyes Coin — Best Cryptocurrency Investments for 2022

By EWN • 25 October 2022 • 11:10

Blockchain technology has come a long way in the financial industry, but there is still a long way to go before it is widely accepted. Financial professionals and experts have benefited dramatically from blockchain technology, providing seamless transaction speed, high security, and anonymity, to name a few. New cryptocurrency projects are released daily to address the majority of the problems affecting the blockchain industry; however, only a select few of these projects have potential, one of which is Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Filecoin (FIL) – Connecting Blockchains

Filecoin (FIL) aims to assist an extensive network of computer operators by providing a file exchange and storage service. According to the project’s creators, if enough people use it, it might displace other online storage services as the quickest and most affordable choices. Governments and organisations cannot impose restrictions on sharing their documents since doing so would eliminate their reliance on a single authority.

Additionally, Miners of Filecoin (FIL) are paid for providing clients with storage space. Users of Filecoin (FIL) are required to pay the costs associated with keeping, accessing, or sharing this information. Protocol Labs, the company behind IPFS and Libp2p, two initiatives to update current network protocols, developed Filecoin (FIL). The asset that powers the ecosystem and can be used to pay for network operations, storage, and retrieval is Filecoin’s native token or FIL.

Monero (XMR) – The Money-Making Platform

The open-source, privacy-focused cryptocurrency known as Monero (XMR) was launched in 2014. The Monero (XMR) blockchain is designed to remain private. Transaction data, such as the identities of senders and recipients and the amount of each transaction, are made anonymous by disguising participants’ addresses. The Monero (XMR) platform combines the sender’s account keys with the blockchain’s public keys to create a ring signature. Because of this, it is distinctive and private. It hides the sender’s identity since it is computationally challenging to determine which of the group members’ keys was used to construct the elaborate signature.

Monero (XMR) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency with a privacy-focused design that aims to be anonymous and untraceable. Any transaction on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a single user or real-world identity because of the fungibility of the coin. Investors are purchasing Monero in greater numbers to carry out transactions secretly as privacy concerns and the IRS’s regulatory authority rise.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

The distribution of wealth in the DeFi cosmos and environmental protection are the primary objectives of the meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is proud to be a green cryptocurrency. It brings cat characteristics to the meme coin ecosystem, creating a new market for cryptocurrencies. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has an amazing charity initiative to give 5% of its profits to conservation.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to use NFTs to open doors for its users. Unlike most meme coins, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to protect our seas and promote community action to protect our water resources. Due to a few features, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stands out in the cryptocurrency industry. It has a brand-new community that is growing and thriving, and any cryptocurrency project benefits from having millions of loyal fans. The community frequently offers gifts like airdrops, NFTs, and rewards to keep this momentum going.

Due to this immense potential, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is anticipated to make $50 million in its first month of operation, raising the price of cryptocurrencies. It has already begun to woo so many investors because of its dedication to protecting the environment and the fact that they have raised over $8.76 million, and it is still in its presale stages.

Furthermore, the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has announced they are doing a bonus tokens giveaway. So users can use the code: BEYES207 when buying BIG tokens to claim bonus tokens.

To join the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale, use the links below.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido