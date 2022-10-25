Five tourists are trapped 60 metres underground in Arizona’s Grand Canyon Caverns since Sunday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 October 2022 • 13:07

Grand Canyon Caverns - Lawrence Howard / Shutterstock.com

Five tourists are trapped more than 60 metres underground in the Grand Canyon Caverns, where they have been since Sunday.

An official told CNN on Tuesday, October 25 that the tourists were stranded after an elevator malfunctioned.

Jon Paxton, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said: “Yesterday five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem.”

He continued saying they do not know how long it will take to fix the elevator, but that the group are safe and staying in a motel suite that is located in the caverns.

“The Cavern put the people up in a motel, and there is a small restaurant at the bottom, and the motel is working to make the people as comfortable as possible while they are down there.”

There are stairs available, but the 21 flights are not suitable for everyone with some not having the physical capability to climb the stairs.

“We have a search and rescue team standing by as well as a hoisting apparatus to lift people out if the repairs take longer than expected or if people are not comfortable staying down there.”

The Grand Canyon Caverns are a tourist attraction that allows visitors to tour inside an ancient underground cave, to dine and stay in a motel.

Thankfully the availability of the motel has meant the five tourists trapped 60 metres underground in Arizona’s Grand Canyon Caverns since Sunday, has ensured the survival and wellbeing of the group.

