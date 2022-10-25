By Matthew Roscoe • 25 October 2022 • 11:52

HUGE shipment of cocaine seized in port of Valencia, Spain. Image: Leon Rafael/Shutterstock.com

Guardia Civil and Tax Agency’s Customs Surveillance officers seized a HUGE shipment of cocaine in the port of Valencia, as reported on Tuesday, October 25.

Officials from the Tax Agency’s Customs Surveillance and Guardia Civil officers seized 620 kilos of cocaine in the port of Valencia in three seizures of containers coming from Central and South America.

According to the Tax Agency and the Guardia Civil, the first of the seizures was made on October 10, when investigators detected a container suspected of carrying drugs.

After opening the container, which was transporting fruit juices from Costa Rica bound for Valencia, 224 cocaine tablets weighing one kilo each were discovered.

Then, on October 17, a second seizure was made, when officers found 365 cocaine tablets weighing one kilo in a container transporting jars of piquillo peppers from Peru.

Days later, a third seizure was made.

On October 19, 18 packages of cocaine weighing 31 kilos were found inside sheets of plywood, coming from Brazil and destined for Syria.

The discovery was made by the Brazilian authorities who used high-tech scanners to locate the drugs.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the drug trafficking discoveries.

However, no arrests have been made so far, as reported by Levante-EMV.

The news comes after sixty-six kilos of cocaine was seized during an operation which saw raids carried out in Algeciras (Cádiz), Barcelona and El Ejido (Almería) as reported earlier this month.

On Wednesday, October 19, it was reported that the cocaine was being smuggled into Spain hidden inside industrial machinery shipped from Peru.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.