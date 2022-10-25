By Guest Writer • 25 October 2022 • 10:47
Rob Zombie with some of his special friends
Credit: Rob Zombie Facebook
Here is a selection of recordings possibly unsuitable for the very young that might just make the evening one to remember.
This selection keeps away from the traditional Monster Mash and Thriller, is not for the feint hearted and this is literally just the tip of the iceberg.
(Don’t fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
Come to the Sabbat – Black Widow
Feed my Frankenstein – Alice Cooper
Every day Is Halloween – Ministry
Bury A Friend – Billie Eilish
Enter Sandman – Metallica
Black Magic Woman – Santana
I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
Zombie – The Cranberries
Werewolves of London – Warren Levon
Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne
House on the Hill – Audience
Monster Club – The Pretty Things
Dead Bite – Hollywood Undead
Haunted – Sinead O’Connor and Shane Macgowan
Vlad the Impaler – Gwar
Cathy’s Clone – The Tubes
Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
Number of the Beast – Zwol
Season of the Witch – Donovan
I Put a Spell on You – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
Norman Bates – Landscape
Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Band
Living Dead Girl – Rob Zombie
Highway to Hell – AC/DC
Sympathy for the Devil – Rolling Stones
Song from the Bottom of a Well – Kevin Ayers
We are the Dead – David Bowie
Boris the Spider – The Who
Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
Thank you for reading ‘Just for the hell of it rock songs for Halloween’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.