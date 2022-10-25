By Guest Writer • 25 October 2022 • 10:47

Rob Zombie with some of his special friends Credit: Rob Zombie Facebook

JUST for the hell of it rock songs for Halloween and once the kids have been out trick or treating, sample a few rock songs which conjure up all that is scary.

Here is a selection of recordings possibly unsuitable for the very young that might just make the evening one to remember.

This selection keeps away from the traditional Monster Mash and Thriller, is not for the feint hearted and this is literally just the tip of the iceberg.

(Don’t fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Come to the Sabbat – Black Widow

Feed my Frankenstein – Alice Cooper

Every day Is Halloween – Ministry

Bury A Friend – Billie Eilish

Enter Sandman – Metallica

Black Magic Woman – Santana

I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Zombie – The Cranberries

Werewolves of London – Warren Levon

Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

House on the Hill – Audience

Monster Club – The Pretty Things

Dead Bite – Hollywood Undead

Haunted – Sinead O’Connor and Shane Macgowan

Vlad the Impaler – Gwar

Cathy’s Clone – The Tubes

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Number of the Beast – Zwol

Season of the Witch – Donovan

I Put a Spell on You – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Norman Bates – Landscape

Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Band

Living Dead Girl – Rob Zombie

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Sympathy for the Devil – Rolling Stones

Song from the Bottom of a Well – Kevin Ayers

We are the Dead – David Bowie

Boris the Spider – The Who

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Thank you for reading ‘Just for the hell of it rock songs for Halloween’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.