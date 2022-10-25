By Vickie Scullard • 25 October 2022 • 18:57

One man dead and four injured after fatal car crash on A-377 in Malaga. Credit: Mikel Dabbah/Shutterstock.com.

ONE man has died and four others have been injured after a fatal car crash on A-377 in Malaga.

The man, aged 80, died when two cars collided head-on in the municipality of Casares at around 7pm on Monday, according to reports.

The Local Police of Casares received reports of an accident involving two cars at kilometer 4 of the A-377, in which people were trapped.

Police, firefighters, the Civil Guard, and the Health Emergency Center (CES) were all dispatched to the scene where they pronounced the death of the man.

The health services also evacuated a 79-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man, and a 65-year-old man before taking them to the hospital of Ronda, as well as another 80-year-old man to the Costa del Sol, reports AZ Costa Del Sol.

No more information has been revealed about the injured parties.

This is one several fatal accidents to happen in the Malaga area this year. Earlier this month a 61-year-old man died in the Malaga municipality of Marbella after his car left the AP-7 motorway.

The incident occurred in the Malaga municipality of Marbella as the man was travelling in the direction of the city of Algeciras. He seemingly lost control, swerved, and collided with the central reservation’s concrete barrier before going off the road.

In June three young people died after the car in which they were travelling left the road and fell down an embankment in Ronda, west of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The Guardia Civil confirmed the car, a Mercedes sports car, was “completely destroyed” after falling down the 15-metre high embankment.

