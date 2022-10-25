‘Mini tornado’ completely destroys UK pub beer garden as bonkers weather continues

By Vickie Scullard • 25 October 2022 • 17:10

The destroyed pub beer garden in Croydon after a 'mini tornado' hit. Credit: Gemma Saunders/ Twitter.

A PUB beer garden has been completely destroyed after a ‘mini tornado’ wreaked havoc in London.

The Forestdale Arms in Croyden was hit by a sudden heavy blast of wind that threw the outside furniture into the air, leaving drinkers shocked.

The freak wind hit the south London town on Sunday evening, leading to one of the beer garden tables and the gazebo being picked up and “swirling in the air”.

The table was thrown to the other side of the road, while onlookers saw slates falling from the roofs of houses and falling onto vehicles parked nearby.

This is the latest weather front to batter the UK in October, following the ‘African plume’ which brought soaring temperatures, followed by the ‘biblical rain’ and thunderstorms that battered London.

Just had mini tornado 🌪 … in croydon. Our local got hit pic.twitter.com/ARnNb8OroR — Gemma saunders (@Silvercloud22) October 23, 2022

One witness told MyLondon: “It was raining then it suddenly got really windy. All of a sudden one of the tables in the garden was in the air swirling around and so was the gazebo. The doors blew in and one of the windows caved inwards.

“One of the tables ended up on the other side of the road. Slates were falling off of the houses opposite and one landed on one of the regulars’ vans. The wind was so strong it even ripped up concrete slabs.”

The Met Office is yet to confirm whether the wind was a tornado but said that the UK “sees approximately 100 tornados every year”

A spokesperson added: “There are a lot of active thunderstorms moving across parts of the UK, particularly the southern and southeastern parts of the UK.

“That has been the case for the last few hours. So it’s certainly possible that a small tornado has formed in Croydon because we have the right atmospheric conditions for that to happen.”

