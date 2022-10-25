By Matthew Roscoe • 25 October 2022 • 11:12

DPR leader Denis Pushilin wishes Donetsk People's Republic happy Flag Day. Image: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

DPR leader Denis Pushilin, who was recently pictured with Semen Pegov aka ‘WarGonzo’ on the frontline in Horlivka DPR before Pegov got injured, has wished the people of Donetsk People’s Republic a happy “Day of the Flag” on Tuesday, October 25.

Russian-Ukrainian politician Denis Pushilin has wished the people of the Donetsk People’s Republic a happy Flag Day via a Telegram message.

“Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate you on the Day of the Flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic!” he wrote.

“As a symbol of struggle and pride for Donbas, it holds a special place in our lives.”

He added: “And today it has new meanings: under this flag, just like the flag of our state, Russia, our native Russian lands are being liberated from neo-Nazis.

“Our flag is known all over the world.

“It unites a brave and honest people, who are loyal to their land and its heroic past.

“We must pass on this reverent attitude towards the flag to our children, and they must know and remember the heroic circumstances under which it came into being.”

As noted, Pushilin was recently pictured with Pegov, who was later injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine placed by Russian forces near Donetsk.

Pushilin himself has been the subject of major news since the war broke out in Ukraine.

Last month he was accused of resigning as head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and fleeing the region.

However, this proved to be false and since then a lot has occurred in the DPR.

As the leader of DPR, Pushilin saw his territory in Ukraine announced into the Russian Federation on Monday, October 3.

On Wednesday, October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

