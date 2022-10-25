By Vickie Scullard • 25 October 2022 • 12:19

Russians and Belarusians travelling to Ireland from UK 'stripped of visa entitlements'. Credit: abd/shutterstock.com.

RUSSIANS and Belarusians travelling to Ireland from UK are to be ‘stripped of visa entitlements’ the Irish Government has announced.

Under an existing arrangement, entitled the Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme, those from certain countries travelling between the UK and Ireland would not have to apply for a visa when entering this country.

The programme allows people from various countries, including Russians and Belarusians, to enter Ireland without a visa if they are coming directly from the UK.

As Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its eighth month, and Vladimir Putin continues his strike on the neighbouring country, the government is removing entitlements such as this for his citizens and those of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is poised to bring a memo to Cabinet setting out the decision to strip Russians and Belarusians of visa entitlements, reports the Irish Independent.

This means that people who are travelling from those countries will have to apply for a short-term visa before they arrive in Ireland.

It is reported that the government will also formally agree to support the EU position that any Russian passports for those living in occupied areas of Ukraine and Georgia will not be recognised.

This is the latest in a long list of sanctions and restrictions that Ireland has placed on Russians.

