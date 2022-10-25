BREAKING: Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter dies following a heart attack aged 68 Close
Spain is on the verge of a new warm episode

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 October 2022 • 10:38

Warm weather - Credit Klingsup / Shutterstock.com

Spain is on the verge of a new warm episode following what is likely to have been the warmest October on record.

According to the Spanish meteorological agency AEMET, the country will continue to see warmer than usual conditions continue until at least mid-November. 

Temperatures throughout October are said to have been near three degrees above average for this time of year continuing the trend experienced throughout the summer. The unusually warm weather is not unique to Spain with other countries across Europe experiencing similar conditions, strong winds and storms.

