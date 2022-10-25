By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 October 2022 • 10:38

Warm weather - Credit Klingsup / Shutterstock.com

Spain is on the verge of a new warm episode following what is likely to have been the warmest October on record.

According to the Spanish meteorological agency AEMET, the country will continue to see warmer than usual conditions continue until at least mid-November.

Estamos a las puertas de un nuevo episodio cálido, muy inusual para la época. Con él, no descartamos que este octubre sea el más cálido en España de la serie histórica. Las condiciones claramente más cálidas de lo normal probablemente continúen en la primera quincena de noviembre pic.twitter.com/i1FQB0BETf — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 25, 2022

Temperatures throughout October are said to have been near three degrees above average for this time of year continuing the trend experienced throughout the summer. The unusually warm weather is not unique to Spain with other countries across Europe experiencing similar conditions, strong winds and storms.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.