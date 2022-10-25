By Annie Dabb • 25 October 2022 • 17:29

Marbella, in Spain’s Costa del Sol, with its sun-drenched Moorish architecture and miles of stunning coastline, is incredibly popular amongst property investors. Whether you’re looking for a second home in the sun or want to invest in a property you can spruce up and rent out – making the most of Marbella’s voracious tourism industry – property investment in this part of Spain has proven to generate a great return.

With this in mind, you might be wondering about the best areas in Marbella to invest in your new home. You’d be hard pushed to find somewhere in the glamorous resort town that wasn’t a good option for property investment, but for a more in-depth consideration of your options, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best areas in Marbella to invest in your new home and the most trusted and reliable estate agency to help you on the journey!

Estate agents in Marbella to help you invest in your new home

The best areas in Marbella to invest in your new home

1. Marbella’s Golden Mile

Marbella’s Golden Mile is one of the most luxurious areas along the western coast – if the name didn’t already give it away – and a great option for investing in property. Stretching between Puerto Banus and central Marbella, it’s famed for its iconic architecture (such as the Marbella Mosque), prestigious properties and palm-lined seaside avenue.

Just 0ver 30 minutes drive from Malaga airport and next door to the equally invigorating town of Puerto Banus, you can see why many people choose Marbella’s Golden Mile to invest in a property. If you fancy enjoying oceanic views from your own home, or perhaps whilst strolling around your own private grounds, there are properties here aplenty to suit your needs.

With Golden Mile luxury however comes the golden price tag, and property prices here tend to start at around €2 million.

2. Nueva Andalucia

The exclusive neighbourhood of Nueva Andalucia is a true gem on the Costa del Sol, situated within walking distance of the impressive and luxurious Puerto Banus. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the La Concha mountain range and boasting a plethora of well-established and highly esteemed golf courses, it has all of the amenities and facilities of a small town whilst technically classed as a residential area.

A scenic stroll-through will provide views of sumptuously opulent villas and apartments interspersed amongst gorgeous greenery and well-kept gardens, and if that isn’t enough to delight your visual senses, its elevated position also offers a magnificent Mediterranean seascape upon which you can gaze out majestically.

Just a 10-minute drive from Marbella and San Pedro de Alcantara, this residential area contains everything you’d need from hairdressers to gymnasiums, and restaurants and casinos. The neighbourhood’s main entrance is situated just behind the monumental bullring, the first sign of authentic Andalucian architecture that you’ll find scattered throughout.

Property sales on the Costa del Sol are currently booming, meaning investing in a new home in Nueva Andalucia is likely to generate an excellent return. An apartment in this area of Marbella is likely to cost around €1,3000,000, villas will cost around €3-4,000,000, and penthouses range anywhere between €700,000 and €9,500,000 depending on size.

3. San Pedro de Alcantara

Once an ancient farming community famous for its sugar cane production, this thriving resort has plenty of things to occupy and satisfy all ages, making it a particularly popular area for families moving to Spain.

There has also been a lot of new construction with brand-new homes being built in the area, making it a great place to invest in property, however, this town is still refreshingly unspoilt by commercial centres and the raucous nightlife you might find in bigger towns along the Costa del Sol. That being said, it’s a mere 6 miles away from the centre of Marbella should you tire of San Pedro de Alcantara’s intriguing shops and charming sidewalk cafes and want to explore further afield.

The average property price in San Pedro is around €1.4 million and the areas with the lowest prices in San Pedro de Alcántara are San Pedro Pueblo and Guadalmina Alta, with an average price of between €350,000 and €1 million, respectively.

4. La Quinta

Only 15 minutes from Marbella’s vibrant social scene and buzzing nightlife, La Quinta is a wonderfully unique and natural area in Marbella, famed for its highly esteemed golf resorts (of which there are plenty) and its picturesque location in a rolling scenic valley. Graced with a gorgeous backdrop of the Sierra Blanca mountain range and panoramic sea views, the only thing that’ll persuade you away from your leisurely activities is the opportunity to relax in your own prime property and enjoy the idyllic surroundings.

An apartment in the attractive countryside area of La Quinta is likely to start at around but can go up to around €1,250,000 depending on size and number of rooms.

5. Benahavis

Stretching from the coast to the mountains between the two municipalities of Marbella and Estepona, the tranquil village of Benahavis is a true hidden treasure in Andalucia that has kept its traditional feel and has gained popularity, particularly amongst foreign people wanting to move to Spain.

One of the most beautiful villages on the Costa del Sol, Benahavis boasts amazing golf courses, plenty of places to eat, stunning scenery, beautiful weather and fantastic properties all in a privileged location – making it the perfect location for those thinking of investing in their new home in Marbella.

Easy access is another huge benefit of investing in property in Benahavis. The marvellous mountain village can be reached from various airports. The nearest airport is the North Front Airport in Gibraltar which is just 31 miles away. Other airports nearby include the Malaga International Airport 32 miles away and the Jerez Airport 58 miles away.

As a highly sought-after area for property investors, a villa can be on the higher end of the price scale, likely to cost you around €3,000,000, whereas apartments tend to be slightly more reasonable at around €450,000.

6. Las Brisas

Just 10 minutes away from central Marbella and barely more than five minutes from Puerto Banus’ beaches and amenities, Las Brisas is located slightly inland and is another perfect spot for golf lovers. At the heart of the luxurious area of Nueva Andalucia, Las Brisas boasts exclusive villas and apartments ready to be snapped up by property investors looking for luxury and opulence in a peaceful environment.

Although mostly quite a residential area, Las Brisas is ideally located near beautiful beaches, handy shops, and international schools for your kids – making it great for families. There are more restaurants and eateries than you can shake a stick at and if you fancy getting your boots on and embracing nature there are hiking and bike trails aplenty. Life here will surely feel like a breeze, especially once you’ve found your perfect property.

Again, as is often the case, with luxury comes a notable price tag, a villa here is likely to cost you around €2,000,000 on the lower end of the scale, but expect to pay anywhere up to around €9,000,000.

7. New Golden Mile

This area of Marbella is a portion of the captivating coastline which stretches between San Pedro Alcantara and Estepona. As the name would suggest, Marbella’s New Golden Mile was recently developed in the early 2000s, during Spain’s property boom. It is Estepona’s answer to Marbella’s original Golden Mile and it certainly does not disappoint on the luxury front, especially when it comes to desirable real estate and envy-inducing housing developments.

Although it is one of the newest developments in Marbella, in the last couple of decades, the New Golden Mile has quickly become one of the most talked about areas for property investment in Spain, in part due to its plethora of every kind of amenity you could need. From international supermarkets to luxury shopping boutiques, it’s got it all. Of course, as it would be a shame not to make use of the rolling green countryside in this part of the country, the New Golden Mile joins its neighbours in boasting impressive golf resorts such as El Paraiso, Valle Romano and Talaya.

Property prices here can vary quite a lot depending on size. If you’re looking for an apartment, there are some available at around €400,000, whereas a house is more likely to cost around €4,000,000

8. Puerto Banus

The prestigious area of Puerto Banus has a lot to offer with regard to high-end shops, boutiques, restaurants, eateries and bars. Of course, we have to mention it’s port docked with impressively grandiose yachts from which this area of Marbella takes its name.

Puerto Banus is a popular area for couples and retirees and is one of the best-known nautical and tourist destinations in the world. Being one of the most exclusive postcodes in Spain, it’s no surprise that you can sell your property here for a large sum, making it a fabulous choice for property investors.

The average property price in Puerto Banus starts from €1 million, with some luxury villas and houses selling for over €16 million.

9. El Madroñal

El Madroñal is somewhat of an exclusive hidden gem nestled amongst Marbella’s luscious greenery in the foothills of the Sierra de la Nieves Natural Park. Perfect for nature lovers, this area of Marbella offers incredible views of the Guadaiza River valley. As well as the madrone trees, for which the area earned its pastoral name, El Madroñal also enjoys forests of pines, cork oaks and aromatic shrubs.

Glowing golden in autumn and presenting pastels aplenty during the spring season, this area is popular with both property investors yearning for a relaxed and tranquil lifestyle, as well as curious wildlife dotted across the picturesque landscape. You’d be forgiven for mistaking El Madroñal for a scene from a Clausen painting.

Another benefit to this pastoral paradise is its close proximity to Puerto Banus, which can be driven to in just over 10 minutes, and central Marbella which can be reached in less than half an hour. Malaga is the nearest airport, around 45 minutes drive away.

They say you can’t put a price on happiness, but if you were going to give it a shot, expect to pay around €6,000,000 for a villa in el Madroñal, although prices can vary depending on size and surroundings.

10. Sierra Blanca

Sierra Blanca, located on sweeping mountain slopes well worth the climb for the marvellous Mediterranean sea view you’ll be presented with at the top, is known for its peace and silence, offering inhabitants a chilled-out, superb quality of life. As one of the most exclusive residential areas in this part of Spain, this is one of the best options if you’re considering investing in a property in Marbella as the property market here is booming.

Properties range from modern to traditional in style, many of which are surrounded by exotic gardens complete with lemon trees and banana trees thriving in the subtropical microclimate, and interspersed with magnificent views.

Close to the centre of Marbella and only a short distance away from schools, shopping centres and breathtaking beaches, Sierra Blanca is perfect for those who want to relax without worrying that they’re banishing the hustle and bustle of city life from their lives forever. It’s also directly on the A7 highway to make traversing between popular Costa del Sol destinations an absolute doddle. The public transport system here is also highly accessible.

A luxury villa in the wonderful area of Sierra Blanca is likely to cost between €4,000,000 and €8,000,000 however prices can vary.

